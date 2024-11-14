✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Military Prepares for Lagbaja’s final journey

img 20241114 wa0024
Ahead of the final journey of Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, late Chief of Army Staff, in Abuja, his corpse was flown from Lagos to Abuja, on Thursday.

Lagbaja died aged 56 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

According to Lagbaja’s burial programme signed by Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, the service of songs for the late CAOS will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursday at the Army Headquarters, Garrison Parade ground, Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja, while the funeral service would hold between 10 am and 12:45 pm on Friday at the National Christian Centre in the central business district (CBD), Abuja.

The final interment will follow at the National Military Cemetery between 2 pm and 6 pm on Friday.

img 20241114 wa0026
img 20241114 wa0038
img 20241114 wa0028
img 20241114 wa0044
img 20241114 wa0030
img 20241114 wa0045
img 20241114 wa0043
img 20241114 wa0040
img 20241114 wa0048
img 20241114 wa0041
img 20241114 wa0032
img 20241114 wa0031
img 20241114 wa0046
img 20241114 wa0034
img 20241114 wa0039
img 20241114 wa0029
img 20241114 wa0027
img 20241114 wa0037
img 20241114 wa0024
img 20241114 wa0047
