PHOTOS: Military Prepares for Lagbaja’s final journey

Ahead of the final journey of Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, late Chief of Army Staff, in Abuja, his corpse was flown from Lagos to Abuja, on Thursday.

Lagbaja died aged 56 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

According to Lagbaja’s burial programme signed by Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, the service of songs for the late CAOS will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursday at the Army Headquarters, Garrison Parade ground, Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja, while the funeral service would hold between 10 am and 12:45 pm on Friday at the National Christian Centre in the central business district (CBD), Abuja.

The final interment will follow at the National Military Cemetery between 2 pm and 6 pm on Friday.