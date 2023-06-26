PHOTOS: Mercy Aigbe releases Hajj photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who recently converted to Islam, has released pictures which she took during this year’s pilgrimage to the Holy land. She shared…

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who recently converted to Islam, has released pictures which she took during this year’s pilgrimage to the Holy land.

She shared pictures of herself with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and captioned it: “May Allah accept our supplication on this very special day as an act of ibadah.”

“I can stand before God and man that as a man, I have done my best not to maltreat them.”

Below are the pictures:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...