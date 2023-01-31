✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

PHOTOS: Media Trust Board Pays Condolence Visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule

Some members of the Board of Directors and Management team of Media Trust Limited (MTL), earlier on Tuesday, 31st January, 2023, paid a condolence visit…

Some members of the Board of Directors and Management team of Media Trust Limited (MTL), earlier on Tuesday, 31st January, 2023, paid a condolence visit to His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa State, over the death of his eldest son, Hassan, on Thursday, 26th January, 2023, as well as the recent killing of 40 herders on the border between Nasarawa and Benue states.

In the pictures below are HE, Governor A. A. Sule; Director, MTL, Malam Mannir Dan-Ali; the Chief Operating Officer of Trust TV, Ibrahim Shehu; and the Group Executive Director, Business Development, MTL, Ahmed I. Shekarau.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories