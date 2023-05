Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest. However, the English…

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

However, the English champions celebrated their third consecutive Premier League title by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday.

Below are the celebrations as captured in pictures: