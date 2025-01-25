PHOTOS: Loyalists storm residence of sacked Speaker Obasa to receive him

Loyalists of the former Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday, stormed his residence ahead of his planned return to the state, barely two weeks after he was impeached.

The supporter, who are also members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, gathered at Obasa’s residence at Joel Ogunnaike, GRA Ikeja, to welcome the former Speaker who was out of the state during his impeachment saga.

Daily Trust reports that members of the Assembly on January 13 impeached Obasa for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His removal also came a few weeks after he was accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the Assembly complex.

At the plenary on January 13, the lawmakers unanimously removed Obasa who had been in the saddle since 2015 as the Speaker.

In his stead, the legislators elected Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa constituency I, making her the first female speaker of the House.

The impeachment motion was moved by Femi Saheed (Kosofe Constituency II) and seconded by the member representing Ikorodu Constituency II, Aro Moshood Abiodun.

Daily Trust reports that Meranda has since taken full charge of the Assembly business and named new principal officers.

Obasa, who has kept sealed lips over the removal, is expected to return to his residence on Saturday.

Some of his supporters gathered at the residence as early as 9am for a welcome party organised for the ousted speaker.

The loyalists brandishing placards with different inscriptions, turned his premises into a carnival of some of sort amid dancing and singing to political songs.

Some of the inscriptions read “Obasa Our loyalty is 100,” “Obasa The Undisputable,” “President Bola Tinubu, the Father, Obasa The son”, “Obasa… Ogo Agege, Ogo Eko,” among others.

