News
PHOTOS: Lone Protester Spotted In Kano

An elderly man has hit the streets of Kano to begin his protest. Wielding placards with inscription in Hausa, the man, who wore a white…

An elderly man has hit the streets of Kano to begin his protest.

Wielding placards with inscription in Hausa, the man, who wore a white attire, was seen marching around Farwa-Marriri axis on the popular Maiduguri highway.

He said, “The suffering is too much; we must register our grievances. It’s our right to do so.”

As of the time of filing this reports, major streets in Kano were empty but men of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were found at strategic locations.

See photos of the lone protester:

