PHOTOS: Lagos factory workers trapped in diesel reservoir

Two factory workers have been rescued by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and men of the state fire service in the Ikosi area of Lagos after they got trapped while working on a diesel reservoir.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, explained that the incident occurred around 10am on Saturday.

According to him, the victims allegedly fell into the reservoir while carrying out repair work.

Oke-Osanyintolu said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the victims accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir, while the second victim fell into the same reservoir in an attempt to rescue his colleague.

“Both victims sustained severe conditions and were promptly transported to the hospital by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) after receiving first aid, including CPR.

“First aid (including CPR) were administered on the victims immediately after their rescue. Both individuals (adult males) were evacuated and transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

“Incident scene has been secured.

The scene is being assessed by emergency responders to determine further necessary action in order to prevent similar occurrences,” he added.

See pictures below: