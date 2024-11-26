PHOTOS: Kaduna revenue agency seals off Bank, Chicken Republic outlet, BOA, others over N100bn tax liability

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed off a premise of Unity bank, Chicken Republic and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) all located along Yakubu Gowon Way over N100 billion tax liabilities.

The agency also sealed off the Hamdala hotel.

Leading an enforcement team, Board Secretary and Executive Director Legal Services, Barrister Aisha Ahmad, said the agency embarked on the enforcement of non-payment of the Land Use Tax after exhausting all legal avenues of settlement.

SPONSOR AD

See the pictures below: