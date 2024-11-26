✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Photos | Top Story

PHOTOS: Kaduna revenue agency seals off Bank, Chicken Republic outlet, BOA, others over N100bn tax liability

img 20241126 wa0004
img 20241126 wa0004
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed off a premise of Unity bank, Chicken Republic and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) all located along Yakubu Gowon Way over N100 billion tax liabilities.

The agency also sealed off the Hamdala hotel.

Leading an enforcement team, Board Secretary and Executive Director Legal Services, Barrister Aisha Ahmad, said the agency embarked on the enforcement of non-payment of the Land Use Tax after exhausting all legal avenues of settlement.

See the pictures below:

img 20241126 wa0001
img 20241126 wa0001
img 20241126 wa0004
img 20241126 wa0004
img 20241126 wa0002
img 20241126 wa0002
img 20241126 wa0003
img 20241126 wa0003
img 20241126 wa0005
img 20241126 wa0005

