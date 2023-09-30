✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Judgment Day In Taraba

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, is set to deliver judgment. The three judges, all  males, are already seated for…

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, is set to deliver judgment.

The three judges, all  males, are already seated for the business of the day.

Counsels to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) are also in the court.

NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate, Professor Sani Yahaya, had filed a petition against the PDP  and Governor Agbu Kefas, seeking the annulment of the governor’s victory.

Below are pictures from in and outside the tribunal venue:

