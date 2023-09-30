PHOTOS: Judgment Day In Taraba

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, is set to deliver judgment. The three judges, all males, are already seated for…

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, is set to deliver judgment.

The three judges, all males, are already seated for the business of the day.

Counsels to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) are also in the court.

NNPP and its gubernatorial candidate, Professor Sani Yahaya, had filed a petition against the PDP and Governor Agbu Kefas, seeking the annulment of the governor’s victory.

Below are pictures from in and outside the tribunal venue:

