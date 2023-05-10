PHOTOS: Islamic Development Bank annual meetings kick off in Jeddah

The 2023 Islamic Development Bank (IsBD) Annual Meetings have kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event is holding at the King Abdullah Congress Centre…

The event is holding at the King Abdullah Congress Centre of Ritz Carlton Hotel, Jeddah.

Our correspondent who is in Jeddah reports that the annual meeting is bringing together delegations from the Group’s 57-member countries in addition to observers from international and regional organizations to discuss development issues and institutional matters from 10th to 13th May.

While dignitaries and participants are arriving at the centre, events of the first day are scheduled to see a series of closed-door meetings with the IsDB Group Boards, General Assembly Of Federation of Consultants from Islamic countries (FCIC) and the ADFIMI Board meeting.

Others are the meeting for the ADFIMI General Council, Technical meeting with the Heads of Operations of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) institutions and the launching of the IsDB Group integration report for Arab countries.

The 2023 annual meetings official opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday.

Over 4000 participants are currently in attendance with over 100 speakers spread across 30 sessions for the next four days.

