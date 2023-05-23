PHOTOS: Inside Jay Z, Beyonce’s $200m private Estate

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, well-known celebrity couple, have reportedly purchased a luxurious mansion in Malibu, California using all-cash funds. According to TMZ report, the property is…

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, well-known celebrity couple, have reportedly purchased a luxurious mansion in Malibu, California using all-cash funds.

According to TMZ report, the property is said to have cost a whopping $200 million, setting a new record for the most expensive home ever purchased in California.

It also ranks as the second most expensive in the history of US real estate, with a New York City apartment sale previously topping the list at $238 million.

See the pictures below: