By Ismail Adebayo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed electoral materials needed for the supplementary election in Kebbi State. Addressing journalists at INEC…

By Ismail Adebayo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed electoral materials needed for the supplementary election in Kebbi State.

Addressing journalists at INEC office in Birnin Kebbi, INEC National Head of Publicity and Voters Education, Festus Okoye, said, “We are not going to have another supplementary election in kebbi State again. We assured that by tomorrow the people of Kebbi State will know their governor.”

Below are pictures of the distribution: