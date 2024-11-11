✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

PHOTOS: INEC delivers materials for Ondo election

20241111 133054
20241111 133054

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has delivered sensitive materials that will be used for Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ondo state

The materials, according to a post on INEC’s X handle on Monday, were transported by the Nigerian Air Force and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Breaking News! Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, have arrived in Akure, the state capital, and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

“The materials were conveyed to Akure by the Nigerian Air Force,” the post read.

See pictures below:

20241111 133054

20241111 133057

20241111 133103

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories