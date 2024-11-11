PHOTOS: INEC delivers materials for Ondo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has delivered sensitive materials that will be used for Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ondo state

The materials, according to a post on INEC’s X handle on Monday, were transported by the Nigerian Air Force and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Breaking News! Sensitive materials for the Ondo State governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, 16th November 2024, have arrived in Akure, the state capital, and have been received by officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

“The materials were conveyed to Akure by the Nigerian Air Force,” the post read.

See pictures below: