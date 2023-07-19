PHOTOS: INEC continues review of 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, continued with the review of the 2023 general elections. The review, which is ongoing in Abuja, encompasses…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, continued with the review of the 2023 general elections.

The review, which is ongoing in Abuja, encompasses all aspects of the electoral process, including activities that took place before, during, and after the elections.

This initiative is consistent with INEC’s longstanding practice of holding post-election reviews since 2011.

