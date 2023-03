The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 44 local government areas of Kano state. The materials, which…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 44 local government areas of Kano state.

The materials, which were kept at the state Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), were billed to be dispatched at 9am on Wednesday but the exercise started by 11.30am.

See photos below