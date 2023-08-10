✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: How Tinubu received ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has welcomed the regional bloc leaders currently meeting in…

    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has welcomed the regional bloc leaders currently meeting in Abuja over the Niger’s imbroglio. 

    ECOWAS had scheduled another meeting after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

    See the pictures below:

