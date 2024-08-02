PHOTOS: How hunger protest united Christians, Muslims in Plateau

As the nationwide protest entered its second day, Christians and Muslims in Plateau State united and protested side by side. For decades, Plateau has been…

For decades, Plateau has been plagued by ethno-religious crises, causing division between Christians and Muslims.

But the hunger protest, part of a nationwide demonstration against the high cost of living and insecurity, provided a platform for Christians and Muslims to show their solidarity and commitment to a united cause.

Daily Trust reports that during the protest held at the All Airport Junction, Christians shielded their Muslim counterparts to perform their Jumma’at prayers.

Addressing the protesters soon after the Jumma’at prayer, the former minister of Youth and Sport, and one of the organizers of the protest, Solomon Dalung, called on both Christians and Muslims to unite to fight a common goal, emphasizing that no county would develop without tolerance to each to one another.

The former minister said “The message to President Tinubu and other Nigerians is that Plateau people have proved to the country that it is possible to live in peace and harmony. It is also possible to embrace each other. We have disgraced the politicians who have been marketing religion and ethnicity to divide us. We have disgraced crisis entrepreneurs who always try to divide the people and denied them the progress and benefits of democracy. Nigerians should emulate Plateau people.

Isa EL – Buba, President of EL-Buba Outreach Ministries, International who is also an organizer of the protest, while addressing the protesters said, “The youth have to sacrifice for their future. Both Muslims and Christians are here to demonstrate against hunger and insecurity. It’s Friday, and that’s why we allowed the Muslims to say their prayers. We have to unite to develop this country. This demonstration is not for one religion; it’s for all of us.”

