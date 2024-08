The ongoing nationwide hardship protest in Kano has turned violent as hoodlums hijack the exercise to loot shops and offices. Daily Trust reports that the…

The ongoing nationwide hardship protest in Kano has turned violent as hoodlums hijack the exercise to loot shops and offices.

Daily Trust reports that the hoodlums have started attacking shops and offices engaging in all sorts of mob action across streets.

The looters were seen moving valuables, including chairs, computers and other valuables.

Below are photos from the scene