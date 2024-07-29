PHOTOS: Govt supporters converge on Eagle Square as hunger protesters struggle for access

Supporters of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, on Saturday, gathered at Eagle Square in Abuja, to kick against the planned nationwide protest over the current…

Supporters of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, on Saturday, gathered at Eagle Square in Abuja, to kick against the planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in the country.

The event brought together women from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meanwhile, organisers of the protest, billed to commence from August 1, have been struggling to access the Eagle Square.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, the Mobilization Director, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, vowed to go ahead with the protest at Eagle Square whether or not the government approves usage of the venue.

Adenola said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had been written to for permission.

The youth leader had signed a letter addressed to the minister, seeking use of the facility.

The letter was dated July 26, 2024, and was broadcast on social media platforms.

However, as of Saturday, the minister said he hadn’t received the letter.

Wike said: “Who are these people who want to protest? They have applied to me to grant Eagle Square. Do you apply to me through social media? You will write a letter to the minister. I will see you; who are you; what do you want to do? How many days do you want to spend? How much will you pay?

“You must apply properly. You must pay what we call security cost so that if there is any damage to the facility, we will take from that security cost and repair it. We don’t just give people because you have applied. You must fulfil the conditions. People have paid for Eagle Square, and you said you have applied to me now.

“So, I should go and cancel the other people’s own because you want to protest? It is first come, first served. I am not saying that people should not protest, but not protest that is aimed at destabilising the government.”

However, Adenola, on Sunday, blamed the delay in the delivery of the letter on bureaucratic bottlenecks in government but said the minister would get the letter unfailingly on Monday.

