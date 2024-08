The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed the head office of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company over alleged N600 million tax liabilities accrued…

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed the head office of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company over alleged N600 million tax liabilities accrued between 2015 to 2022.

The Chairman of the agency, Mr. Jerry Adams who led the task force, said the agency had exhausted all avenues to reach an amicable settlement hence the seal.