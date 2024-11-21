PHOTOS: Gov Yusuf reunites 76 freed teenagers with families

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Thursday reunited 76 teenagers arrested in connection with the alleged #EndBadGovernance protests in the state with their parents.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, handed over the minors who underwent rehabilitation for over one week at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Kano after their release from detention in Abuja.

Governor Yusuf warned that the government would not condone any form of violent protests.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “We are not supporting any person to participate in violent protests. The state government will not condone that.

“Throughout the country we have never seen a devastating protest like what happened in Kano. And it is solely due to lack of education.

“We know that by what happened in the #EndBadGovernance protest, as a state government and indeed the federal government, we have to wake up to make sure that our citizens are educated to be gainfully employed.

“The state government has given priority to the education sector as it is the government’s first, second and third priority.

“United Nations have been clamouring for 25% budgetary allocation to education and the Kano State government surpassed that by allocating 31% to education which is the highest in the country.

“And you as parents, you have to help us to make sure we teach your children to be responsible.

“I will like to warn the parent association that the state government will not condone using the association to go and be soliciting funds. And the donations so far gathered will have to be distributed here in the presence of the government.”

Earlier, the leader of the team of human rights lawyers, Barr. Hamza Nuhu, said a protest is not a crime but becomes one when it involves disruption.

He called on the teenagers not to engage in disruptive or violent protests and embrace peace building.

On behalf of the teenage children, Abba Usman, said they were wrongly arrested as none of them vandalised street lights.

A parent, who spoke on behalf of others, Nura Ahmad, commended the federal and the state governments as well as other critical stakeholders for the role they played towards securing the release, rehabilitating and reuniting of the children with their parents and relatives.

See the pictures below: