Gov Finitiri intevenes in urban, rural development

The administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has achieved remarkable milestones in urban renewal and rural development, with significant investments in road construction, rehabilitation, and development. These initiatives are strategically designed to stimulate economic growth, attract investments, create jobs, enhance productivity, and bolster safety and security across Adamawa State.

Road Projects Completed

1.Jimeta Township Roads (Lots 1–8):

•Benue Street with fallout drains (0.8 km)

•Kaduna Street (0.2 km)

•Lusaka Street (0.234 km)

•Abeokuta Street (0.13 km)

•Ndaforo Street (0.23 km)

•Philip Maken Street and link (2.54 km)

•Lagos Street (1.5 km)

•Falu Road and links (2.31 km)

•Baccure Road (3.185 km)

•Nepa Road (2.2 km)

•Mambila and Jambutu Streets (2.7 km)

•Old access road to Government House and links in Dougirei (1.35 km)

2.Weekly Scope Road in Yola North (2.1 km).

3.Michika Township Roads: A total of 5.1 km completed in Michika Local Government Area.

4.Jada-Mbulo Road Rehabilitation: Washout section repaired (0.4 km).

5.Nyibago-Yolde Pate Road: Includes a 2-span bridge, spanning 3.185 km in Yola North/South.

6.ATV Junction to NYSC Camp at Damare: Constructed over 4.6 km in Girei Local Government Area.

7.Mubi Bypass Road: Spanning 6.6 km in Mubi North Local Government Area.

8.Mubi South Township Roads: A total of 2.42 km completed.

9.Demsa Township Road: Spanning 4.8 km in Demsa Local Government Area.

10.Lamurde Township Roads: Covering 2.0 km in Lamurde Local Government Area.

11.Guyuk Township Roads: Spanning 3.55 km in Guyuk Local Government Area.

12.Maiha Fulbere–Zhedinyi–Pella–Mararraban Pella Road: Completed 40 km in Hong/Maiha Local Government Areas.

13.Adamawa Super Highway: Extending from Rumde Kila to A.A. Lwan Junction, covering 21 km, currently 45% complete.

14.Road Networks in Housing Estates:

•Federal Housing Estate, Girei: 18.3 km, 45% complete.

•1000 Housing Units, Malkohi: 17 km completed in Yola South.

15.Fadagali Township Roads: 1.95 km completed in Madagali.

Flyovers and Interchanges

1.Grade Interchange at Police Roundabout, Jimeta – 100% completed.

2.Flyover at Total Filling Station Roundabout, Jimeta – 100% completed.

3.Mubi Roundabout Flyover – 90% completed.

4.Seven-span Flyover at A.A. Lawan – 60% completed.

5.Half cloverleaf intersection at “Welcome to Yola” Junction – 30% completed.

Drainage and Flood Control Projects

1.Chochi Bridge embankment protection along Yola Road.

2.Stormwater drainage (2.9 km) in Samunaka Satellite Town and along the FGGC fence in Yola.

3.Drainage construction (700 m) in Uba Town, Hong Local Government Area.

4.Flood control measures in 12 markets across various local government areas, including Ganye, Mubi, Gombi, and Song.

Newly Awarded Projects

1.A 12-span bridge on the Shuwa-Mubi-Michika-Maiduguri Federal Highway.

2.Concrete stormwater drain extension from FGGC to behind the Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School (2.6 km).

These projects showcase Governor Fintiri’s dedication to providing world-class infrastructure while addressing the pressing developmental needs of Adamawa State.

