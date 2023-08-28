PHOTOS: Ganduje hosts Asari Dokubo in Abuja

Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), has paid a congratulatory visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, national chair of the All Progressives…

Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), has paid a congratulatory visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, national chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dokubo congratulated Ganduje on his election as national chair of the ruling party.

In a post on X, the ruling party said the former governor of Kano hosted the activist at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The National Chairman, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted frontline Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo, on a congratulatory visit at his residence in Abuja,” the party said.

See photos below:

