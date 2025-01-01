PHOTOS: Fubara recognizes Asari Dokubo as traditional ruler

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has presented certificate of recognition to former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, as a traditional ruler in the state.

The governor presented the certificate to Dokubo as the Amayanabo of Torusarama-Piri Elem Kalabari at the traditional rulers’ quarterly general meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor also presented certificates of recognition to three other monarchs.

The monarchs are Winston Odiye Alamina (Oputibeya XII, Amayanabo of the Koniju Kingdom), Eze Noble Friday Uwoh (Eze Igbu-Ehuda IV), and Ike Ehie (Eze Igbu Orlukwor).

