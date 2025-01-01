✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Fubara recognizes Asari Dokubo as traditional ruler

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has presented certificate of recognition to former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, as a traditional ruler in the state.

The governor presented the certificate to Dokubo as the Amayanabo of Torusarama-Piri Elem Kalabari at the traditional rulers’ quarterly general meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor also presented certificates of recognition to three other monarchs.

The monarchs are Winston Odiye Alamina (Oputibeya XII, Amayanabo of the Koniju Kingdom), Eze Noble Friday Uwoh (Eze Igbu-Ehuda IV), and Ike Ehie (Eze Igbu Orlukwor).

See the pictures below:

 

