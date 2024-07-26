✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Flood ‘takes over’ Kano roads after heavy rain

From Ahmad Datti and Abba Aminu, Kano   Major roads in Kano metropolis were hit by flood on Friday, following a heavy downpour. The roads…

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.21
whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.21

From Ahmad Datti and Abba Aminu, Kano

 

Major roads in Kano metropolis were hit by flood on Friday, following a heavy downpour.

The roads affected were State Road, Zoo Road,  Sokoto Road, and Hospital Road among others.

Several vehicles were stuck in the flood, causing traffic gridlock around some of the affected areas.

Meanwhile, an X user, @__yellows,  called for intervention of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying the situation at Janbulo near NYSC office was pathetic.

See pictures below as taken by DailyTrust’s  Abba Aminu:

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.29

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.27

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.24

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.22

whatsapp image 2024 07 26 at 19.02.21

