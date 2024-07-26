PHOTOS: Flood ‘takes over’ Kano roads after heavy rain

From Ahmad Datti and Abba Aminu, Kano Major roads in Kano metropolis were hit by flood on Friday, following a heavy downpour. The roads…

From Ahmad Datti and Abba Aminu, Kano

Major roads in Kano metropolis were hit by flood on Friday, following a heavy downpour.

The roads affected were State Road, Zoo Road, Sokoto Road, and Hospital Road among others.



Several vehicles were stuck in the flood, causing traffic gridlock around some of the affected areas.

Meanwhile, an X user, @__yellows, called for intervention of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying the situation at Janbulo near NYSC office was pathetic.

See pictures below as taken by DailyTrust’s Abba Aminu: