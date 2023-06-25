✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Fire razes carpet warehouse in Kano

Fire outbreak has razed a carpet warehouse belonging to Noble and Carpets' along Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kano...

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Fire outbreak has razed a carpet warehouse belonging to Noble and Carpets in Kano State.

The affected warehouse is located along Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kano.

See the pictures below:

