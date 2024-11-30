PHOTOS: Fire guts popular market in Lagos

Popular Ebute Ero Market in Lagos State has been gutted by a night fire which destroyed many lock-up shops.

Daily Trust learnt that the fire started in the early hours of Saturday, affecting a section of the market located near a police station and Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

She, however, said the fire was prevented from escalating and brought under control following intervention by firefighters.

She added that no casualties had been reported from the incident but investigation was ongoing to determine the number of shops affected and the estimated value of losses incurred.

See pictures below: