OPAY: Scholarship
Abuja | Photos

PHOTOS: FCT Police recover electric cables, others from vandals

img 20250131 wa0027
    By Onyekachukwu Obi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in collaboration with a joint task force comprising other security agencies have raided shanties in the nation’s capital, arresting suspected vandals and recovering stolen items.

Some of the items recovered, including many rolls of electric cables, were displayed during the joint parade of suspects at the FCT Police Command today

See pictures below:

img 20250131 wa0038
img 20250131 wa0036
img 20250131 wa0037
img 20250131 wa0034
img 20250131 wa0035
img 20250131 wa0033
img 20250131 wa0032
img 20250131 wa0031
img 20250131 wa0029
img 20250131 wa0030
img 20250131 wa0028
img 20250131 wa0027
img 20250131 wa0026
