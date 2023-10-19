PHOTOS: Emir, students, hold special prayer over Insecurity in Zamfara

The Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad S Kudu, has joined hundreds of students and pupils from schools across Gusau, capital of Zamfara, for a…

The Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad S Kudu, has joined hundreds of students and pupils from schools across Gusau, capital of Zamfara, for a special prayer over rising insecurity.

Zamfara is one of the states badly affected from widespread insecurity in the North West.

Daily Trust learnt that the prayer session is currently taking place simultaneously across all Local Government Areas of the State.

All public and private schools, Islamic clerics in the State are in participation as the complete Qur’an will be recited after which two Raka’ats will be observed followed by prayers.

Speaking to Daily Trust shortly before the commencement of the special session, the Emir expressed concern about deteriorating security situation in the state.

“We, the people of Dansadau have not been sleeping with our two eyes closed as a result of persistent attacks by the bandits. It has gone to the extent that whenever it is sunset, no one is sure of reaching the next day safely.

“Our situation became worse because we shared borders with Niger and Kaduna states and there is thick forest around the area which the bandits are living inside.

“I believe this is the main reason why the activities of banditry become more pronounced in my area,” said the emir.

See pictures of the prayers below:

