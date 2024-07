Ashraf Adam Lamido, one of the sons of the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, and his fiancee, Sultana Nazif, have released their…

Ashraf and Sultana, daughter of Bauchi prominent politician, Senator Dr. Suleiman Mohammed Nazif, will tie the knot on August 2, at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Fulani Siddika, the groom’s sister, shared the pre-wedding photos and video via Instagram, on Sunday.

