PHOTOS: El-Rufai’s son picks new wife

Bello El-Rufai, son Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has married Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, daughter of former Military Administrator for Plateau and Niger States, Col. Habibu Shuaibu.

The couple got married in a private Nikah held in Abuja on Friday.

Aisha is an entrepreneur who manages multiple businesses of her own while Bello is a member-elect representing Kaduna North in the House of Representatives.

The wedding will be celebrated with events in the coming month.

Bello had got married to Kamilah in 2015.

