Muslim faithful across the world are celebrating Eid el-Fitr.

The celebration marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fasted during the daylight hours from dawn to sunset.

Muslims assembled in different Eid grounds and observed two rakats.

See some pictures below:

Katsina

Bauchi

KANO

Muawiyah Shaibu, Tijjani Ibrahim