PHOTOS: ECOWAS Delegation Arrives In Niger, Meets Coup Leaders

The special delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Niger to meet with the coup leaders.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dispatched the delegation earlier on Thursday with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

The action was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held last weekend in Abuja.

The delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

