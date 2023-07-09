PHOTOS: Dignitaries attend funeral of billionaire businessman, Subomi Balogun

Some Nigerian dignitaries which include the likes of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.); the Lagos State governor,…

Some Nigerian dignitaries which include the likes of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima; former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.); the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among many others attended the funeral service of billionaire businessman, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, on Saturday.

Some other personalities that were present were the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun as well as business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola.

The founder of the First City Monument Bank and philanthropist, Subomi Balogun, who passed away on May 18, 2023, was laid to rest at his residence — Otunba Tunwase Court in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. He was 89.

It was gathered that Vice President Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said Balogun was an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals. He also described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

FCMB founder, Balogun, donates N5bn paediatrics centre to UI, UCH

At 86, I can only say thank you Lord – Otunba Balogun

Late Subomi Balogun is survived by his wife, Olori Abimbola, children and grandchildren.

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...