PHOTOS: Dangote, Otedola, Adeboye attend 90th birthday of Osinbajo’s mum

Nigerians from all walks of life joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and the family in Lagos, to celebrate the grace of God in the life of the VP’s mother, Mama Olubisi Osinbajo as she turned 90.

At the thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute-Meta, the celebrant was surrounded by her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

Dignitaries such as Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man; Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Akinwunmi Adesina, President of Africa Development Bank (AfDB), governors, among others.

On his part, Osinbajo said his mother is so exceptional in many respects but there were certain things he had learnt from her.

“First, is her personal integrity, simply telling the truth always,” he said.

See pictures of the birthday celebrations below