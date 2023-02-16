✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Photo news

PHOTOS: Dangote, Otedola, Adeboye attend 90th birthday of Osinbajo’s mum

Nigerians from all walks of life joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and the family in Lagos, to celebrate the grace of God in the…

Nigerians from all walks of life joined Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and the family in Lagos, to celebrate the grace of God in the life of the VP’s mother, Mama Olubisi Osinbajo as she turned 90.

At the thanksgiving service held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute-Meta, the celebrant was surrounded by her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

Dignitaries such as Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man; Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman; Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG); Akinwunmi Adesina, President of Africa Development Bank (AfDB), governors, among others.

Don’t distract EFCC from fighting corruption, CSOs tell protesters

Osinbajo inaugurates National Development Plan Steering Committee

On his part, Osinbajo said his mother is so exceptional in many respects but there were certain things he had learnt from her.

“First, is her personal integrity, simply telling the truth always,” he said.

See pictures of the birthday celebrations below

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories