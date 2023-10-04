✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Photo news

PHOTOS: CJN swears in 23 new High Court judges

Onyekachukwu Obi The swearing-in of 23 newly appointed Federal High Court judges by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has begun in…

The swearing-in of 23 newly appointed Federal High Court judges by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has begun in Abuja.

The new judges were inaugurated at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court, Abuja on Wednesday.

A valedictory court session in honour of the late Justice Chima Lentus Nweze would also be held at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.

See photos below:

 

