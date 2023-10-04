PHOTOS: CJN swears in 23 new High Court judges

Onyekachukwu Obi
The swearing-in of 23 newly appointed Federal High Court judges by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has begun in Abuja.
The new judges were inaugurated at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court, Abuja on Wednesday.
- President’s certificates shouldn’t be our priority now, Tinubu’s Minister tells Nigerians
- BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Katsina varsity students
A valedictory court session in honour of the late Justice Chima Lentus Nweze would also be held at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.
See photos below: