News | Top Story
PHOTOS: Christians hold Church service at protest ground in Plateau

Hundreds of Christian faithful participating in the nationwide protests against hunger held a Church Service at Old Airport Junction, venue of the nationwide protest in…

    By Ado Abubakar Musa

Hundreds of Christian faithful participating in the nationwide protests against hunger held a Church Service at Old Airport Junction, venue of the nationwide protest in Plateau state.

The Church Service witnessed a display of unity, as Muslims shielded their Christian counterparts during the service, reciprocating the kindness shown to them by Christians on Friday during Jumma’at prayer in the state.

Security operatives, including police, Operation Safe Haven, immigration, and other personnel from security agencies, were present to ensure law and order.

One of the protest organizers and President of EL-Buba Outreach Ministries, International, Isa EL-Buba, during the Church Service, emphasized the need for the federal government to end hunger and insecurity in the country.

He urged Nigerians, regardless of their ethno-religious backgrounds, to unite and work towards a new Nigeria where everyone can experience development.

Daily Trust reports that, unlike other states where the protest was marred by violence, looting, and vandalism, the exercise in Plateau has been peaceful so far.

The protesters, gathered at the venue of the protest for the fourth day, to voice their concerns over the high cost of living and insecurity in the country.

The nationwide protest has been scheduled to last for ten days.

