PHOTOS: Building under construction collapses in Rivers

Now fewer than three persons have lost their lives when a building under construction collapsed at Ngbodo-Aluu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A resident who witnessed the incident said the two-storey building collapsed late Saturday.

The witness said the three persons who lost their lives in the incident were labourers engaged in the construction work.

The Rivers State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commandant Michael Besong Ogar, who led a rescue team to the scene, blamed the incident on use of sub standard material.

Ogar stated that preliminary Investigation showed that the rods, pillars and blocks used in construction of the building were far below the required specifications.

“It is high time Nigerians began to take responsibility for their actions most especially when life of humans are involved, the collapse of the two (2) Storey building at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area could have actually been avoided if standardized materials and right specifications were used. Owners of buildings and landlords are hereby advised to be wary of desperate and quack building contractors who cares only about their pockets and not the lives of innocent people ”

