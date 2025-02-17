✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
PHOTOS: Building dedicated at Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan

anglican
anglican

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye Administrative Building  was dedicated at Immanuel College of Theology in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

At the event, Professor Motunrayo, wife of late Archbishop Olumakaiye, cut the tape to the new building supported by the Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Oliver Aliaba.

Other Bishops from Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Methodist Church of Nigeria witnessed the occasion.

See photos below:

amglican 3
amglican 3
anglican
anglican
anglican 2
anglican 2
anglican
anglican
