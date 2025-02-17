PHOTOS: Building dedicated at Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the Archbishop Humphrey Olumakaiye Administrative Building was dedicated at Immanuel College of Theology in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.
At the event, Professor Motunrayo, wife of late Archbishop Olumakaiye, cut the tape to the new building supported by the Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Oliver Aliaba.
Other Bishops from Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Methodist Church of Nigeria witnessed the occasion.
See photos below:
