PHOTOS: Buhari relocates to Kaduna after 2 years in Daura

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated to his Kaduna residence after spending almost two years in Daura, Katsina State.
Buhari’s former aide, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a post via X on Thursday night.
The ex-president was accompanied by Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum; and Governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani, among other dignitaries.
“Today, former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to his Kaduna residence after spending two years in Daura, Katsina State, since leaving office in May 2023.
“After completing his tenure, he opted for a quiet life in his hometown and largely stayed out of active political discussions, focusing on private engagements,” Ahmad wrote.
More photos:
