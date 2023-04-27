✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Buhari attends army trooping parade in military uniform

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours parade 2023 in a military uniform. Buhari, who arrived at Eagle…

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours parade 2023 in a military uniform.

Buhari, who arrived at Eagle Square, the venue of the parade, at about 10:18am was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

The retired army general was dressed in the ceremonial military uniform and reviewed over 1,000 officers on the parade.

 

