PHOTOS: Bishop Kukah meets Pope in Democratic Republic of Congo

Bishop Matthew Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto met with Pope Francis in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.
The Nigerian bishop joined other clerics to welcome the Pontiff to Africa.
Below are pictures:
