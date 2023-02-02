✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Bishop Kukah meets Pope in Democratic Republic of Congo

Bishop Matthew Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto met with Pope Francis in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. The Nigerian bishop joined other…

Bishop Matthew Kukah of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto met with Pope Francis in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.

The Nigerian bishop joined other clerics to welcome the Pontiff to Africa.

Below are pictures:

Kukah with Pietro Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

Bishop Matthew Kukah (r) with Africa's youngest cardinal, Dieudonné Nzapalainga from the Central Africa Republic

