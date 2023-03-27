PHOTOS: BBNaija star, Phyna, Visits Kogi Gov, Wife

Big Brother Naija star and the winner of the popular 2022 reality television show, Ijeoma Otabor fondly known as Phyna paid a courtesy visit to…

Big Brother Naija star and the winner of the popular 2022 reality television show, Ijeoma Otabor fondly known as Phyna paid a courtesy visit to the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and his wife, Rashida, at their residence in the state.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the TV star shared pictures of her encounter with the Kogi State governor and the first lady of the state. More so, she took to the caption section with the words, “Life has always been a process for me, it’s a great honour for me to have met the governor and First Lady of Kogi state. God’s grace speaks louder. It’s Monday again let’s keep chasing the bag.”

See the pictures below: