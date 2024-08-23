✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Bayero makes first trip out of Kano since rivalry with Sanusi

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has left Kano State for Abuja, the first time since his return to the state in May.

According to a source, the embattled emir left for an official visit to Abuja to attend a high-level meeting that involves traditional leaders.

Daily Trust reports that Bayero returned to Kano days after his sack by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and has since been laying claim to the Kano throne.

He had made his first official outing out of the Nassarawa mini palace where he is currently occupying on July 20 where he attended the annual peace prayer for the nation organised by the Isyaku Rabiu family.

Meanwhile, metropolitan Kano State is now without an Emir as the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II has also travelled to the United Kingdom where he defended his PhD thesis.

Bayero was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport with the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, among others.

See pictures below:

