PHOTOS: Atiku, Shettima meet in Abuja

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday. This is one of the rare meetings between…

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

This is one of the rare meetings between the duo since legal dispute began over the 2023 General Elections.

Atiku, who was Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is currently challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under which Shettima ran on a joint ticket with President Bola Tinubu.

But at the wedding between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi. both men set aside political differences and exchanged pleasantries.

Among those who attended the wedding which took place at the Al-Nur Mosque in the nation’s capital were Maj General Babagana Monguno (rtd), former National Security Adviser, Prof Ali Isa Pantami, immediate Past Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; and other prominent personalities.

See pictures below:

Photo Credit: I. A Ningi

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...