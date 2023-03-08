PHOTOS: Atiku holds private meeting with Abdulsalami, IBB

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, met with former military President Ibrahim Babangida and former military Head of State,…

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, met with former military President Ibrahim Babangida and former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) in Minna, Niger State.

Details of the meeting was not made public but the elder statesmen posed for pictures with Atiku before they went behind closed doors.

Atiku is currently in Yola, Adamawa State capital, ahead of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly election of Saturday.

The PDP Presidential Candidate consulted both men in the buildup to the 2023 elections.