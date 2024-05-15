✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PHOTOS: Arsonist hits Kano Mosque

A Kano resident identified as Shafiu Aminu set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area, on Wednesday. Daily Trust reports…

img 20240515 wa0016
A Kano resident identified as Shafiu Aminu set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the incident occurred when members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer.

It is unclear why the attacker carried out such act but he later turned himself in to the police.

Daily Trust correspondent visited Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the victims were being treated.

Meanwhile, below are pictures from the scene of the burnt mosque:

img 20240515 wa0016(1)

img 20240515 wa0021

img 20240515 wa0026

img 20240515 wa0027

img 20240515 wa0020

img 20240515 wa0022

img 20240515 wa0018

 

img 20240515 wa0017

img 20240515 wa0013

img 20240515 wa0015

 

img 20240515 wa0019

