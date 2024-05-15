PHOTOS: Arsonist hits Kano Mosque

A Kano resident identified as Shafiu Aminu set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area, on Wednesday. Daily Trust reports…

A Kano resident identified as Shafiu Aminu set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area, on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the incident occurred when members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer.

BREAKING: Man sets Kano mosque on fire during prayers

It is unclear why the attacker carried out such act but he later turned himself in to the police.

Daily Trust correspondent visited Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the victims were being treated.

Meanwhile, below are pictures from the scene of the burnt mosque: