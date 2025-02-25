PHOTOS: APC national caucus meeting holds at Aso Rock

The National Caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Among those in attendance are President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, members of the National Executive Committee of the party led by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and some governors.

The meeting comes ahead of the NEC meeting, scheduled for February 26 at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

Photos of the caucus meeting are below: