PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua Presents Autographed Glove To Tinubu

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua visited President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, in a post via X.

During the courtesy call, the two-time world heavyweight boxing champion presented President Tinubu with an autographed boxing glove as a gesture of respect.

“Champ @anthonyjoshua pays homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos. Presents him with his autographed glove,” Dada wrote.

More photos: