Popular actor, Mawuli Gavor, has revealed that he is expecting his first child with his partner, Remya, an Indian-Australian lady.

Sharing some maternity photoshoots, the actor revealed that as he turns a year older, it is his best year to come. He wrote, “‘’A year older. The best is yet to come.”

See the photos below: